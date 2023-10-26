China's Country Garden had failure-to-pay credit event, CDS panel rules

"A failure to pay credit event had occurred and the date of such failure to pay credit event was 18 October," the Asia ex-Japan Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) said in a statement on its website.

"Failure to pay" is one of a number of credit event circumstances which can trigger a payout on so-called credit default swaps (CDS), derivative instruments used to insure against losses from exposure to corporate or sovereign debt.

A grace period on a $15 million coupon payment on a Country Garden bond due in September 2025 expired last Wednesday, with bondholders saying they did not receive the money as the deadline expired.

