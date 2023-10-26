China launches new mission to space station

In this file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a video screen shows Chinese astronaut Fei Junlong conducting extravehicular activities on the orbiting Tiangong space station, on Feb 9, 2023. (File photo: Liu Fang/Xinhua via AP)JIUQUAN, Gansu: China sent a fresh crew to its Tiangong space station on Thursday (Oct 26), in the latest mission for a growing space programme that plans to send people to the moon by 2030.

The Shenzhou-17 blasted off from the Jiuquan launch site in arid northwest China at 11.14am, carrying a three-astronaut team with the youngest average age since the space station's construction. A send-off ceremony on Thursday morning saw the space travellers bid farewell to observers before heading off to prepare for the rocket launch.

"The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China," China's state news agency Xinhua reported.Accompanying him will be Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, both in their thirties and each making maiden space voyages.

The all-male crew has an average age of 38, compared to 42 for the crew of Shenzhou-16 when it launched. Members of the previous Shenzhou-16 crew - aboard Tiangong for nearly five months now - are currently preparing to receive the trio before returning to Earth next week.

Tiangong, the crown jewel of Beijing's space programme, is constantly crewed by rotating teams of three astronauts.China to double size of space station, touts alternative to NASA-led International Space Station

