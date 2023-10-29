China kick-starts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence minister

China hopes to use the forum to promote President Xi Jinping's vision for a safer world and draw developing countries closer.

BEIJING – Beijing Xiangshan Forum, China’s biggest annual show of military diplomacy, started on Sunday, although the Asian power is still missing a defence minister, who typically hosts this event. China hopes to use the forum to promote President Xi Jinping’s vision for a safer world and draw developing countries closer, as it faces increased coordination between the United States and its allies to curtail its military ambitions.Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is listed in the forum’s agenda as the first guest speaker at Monday’s opening ceremony.

The US defence department has sent a delegation led by China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defence, Ms Xanthi Carras. The forum in 2023 takes place at an awkward time for China when it is without a defence minister, whose main role is to engage with foreign militaries. headtopics.com

Reuters reported in September that Mr Li, who has been missing for two months, was investigated for corruption.State media reported that General Zhang Youxia and General He Weidong, ranked number two and three in the military, separately held bilateral meetings with defence ministers from Laos, Mongolia and Vietnam on Saturday.

State news agency Xinhua reported that the number and level of foreign participants, including 22 defence ministers and 14 military chiefs, are the highest this year since the forum was first held in 2006.Mr Zhao Yufei, an official with the event organiser, said the forum will call on developing countries to oppose bloc confrontation and a “Cold War mentality”, which are two frequent criticisms Beijing have of the West. headtopics.com

China kickstarts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence ministerThe forum is China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

China kickstarts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence ministerBEIJING: China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy started on Sunday (Oct 29) although the Asian power is still missing a defence minister, who typically hosts this event. Read more ⮕

Commentary: Joe Biden’s unsung shift on ChinaThe upside to dialogue between Washington and Beijing should never be overlooked, says the Financial Times’ Edward Luce. Read more ⮕

China's Huawei reports modest revenue growth for first three quartersSHENZHEN: China's Huawei Technologies saw a slight uptick in revenue in the first three quarters of 2023, with the company citing growth in its digital power and cloud businesses as well as the growing competitiveness of its vehicle components unit. Huawei posted revenues of 456.6 billion yuan (US$62. Read more ⮕

Explainer-China imposes growth limits on vast oil refining industrySINGAPORE : China has set a minimum size for new oil refineries and will ban small crude processors that claim to be chemicals or bitumen producers under a plan to limit total capacity at 1 billion metric tons, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025. Read more ⮕

Top China bank ICBC posts flat Q3 profitBEIJING/SHANGHAI : Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), China's largest commercial lender by assets, on Friday said net profit grew 0.03 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter.Profit was 94.93 billion yuan ($12.97 billion) in the three months ended September, the bank said in a filing. Read more ⮕