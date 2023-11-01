China, Japan coast guards face off again near disputed islands

Japan’s Coast Guard said its patrol boats, in turn, repeatedly urged three Chinese coast guard vessels to leave the waters.China’s Coast Guard has also lately been skirmishing with the Philippine Coast Guard in disputed waters around the Spratly archipelago in the South China Sea.

In that incident, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel collided with a Philippine supply boat heading towards a rusted World War II-era transport ship used as an outpost at the shoal.

