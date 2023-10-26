China FM calls for 'stable' US ties on visit to weigh Xi summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speak to the press prior to meetings at the State Department in Washington, DC on Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)WASHINGTON: China's top diplomat voiced hope on Thursday (Oct 26) for more stable relations with the United States after months of turbulence as he paid a rare trip to Washington to prepare a
Wang told Blinken, who paid a visit to Beijing in June, that China wanted to"reduce misunderstanding". Acknowledging that differences will still come up, Wang said that China hoped to respond"calmly, because we are of the view that what is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the stronger arm or the louder voice".On Friday, Wang will speak at the White House with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. No meeting has been announced with Biden, but an encounter is widely expected after Xi received Blinken in Beijing.
"We're going to compete with China (in) every way according to the international rules - economically, politically, in other ways. But I'm not looking for conflict," Biden said Wednesday as he welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Tensions have been particularly high over Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing which over the past year has launched major military exercises in response to actions by US lawmakers. "By stabilisation, we mean that we want to be able to do that without greatly increasing the chance of conflict," Daly said.
The Biden administration in recent months has tightened export curbs on chips to China, stepped up military support for Taiwan and issued sanctions targeting individual Chinese over support for Iran's drone program and overproduction of chemicals that make fentanyl, the painkiller behind an addiction epidemic in the United States.