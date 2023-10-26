China FM calls for 'stable' US ties on visit to weigh Xi summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speak to the press prior to meetings at the State Department in Washington, DC on Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)WASHINGTON: China's top diplomat voiced hope on Thursday (Oct 26) for more stable relations with the United States after months of turbulence as he paid a rare trip to Washington to prepare a

Wang told Blinken, who paid a visit to Beijing in June, that China wanted to"reduce misunderstanding". Acknowledging that differences will still come up, Wang said that China hoped to respond"calmly, because we are of the view that what is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the stronger arm or the louder voice".On Friday, Wang will speak at the White House with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. No meeting has been announced with Biden, but an encounter is widely expected after Xi received Blinken in Beijing.

"We're going to compete with China (in) every way according to the international rules - economically, politically, in other ways. But I'm not looking for conflict," Biden said Wednesday as he welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. headtopics.com

Tensions have been particularly high over Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing which over the past year has launched major military exercises in response to actions by US lawmakers. "By stabilisation, we mean that we want to be able to do that without greatly increasing the chance of conflict," Daly said.

The Biden administration in recent months has tightened export curbs on chips to China, stepped up military support for Taiwan and issued sanctions targeting individual Chinese over support for Iran's drone program and overproduction of chemicals that make fentanyl, the painkiller behind an addiction epidemic in the United States. headtopics.com

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilise ties: China's top diplomat Wang YiMr Wang said he hoped his discussion with Mr Blinken will be 'constructive and forward-looking'. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

China's top diplomat Wang Yi starts US visit as Biden stands firmWASHINGTON: China's top diplomat opens talks on Thursday (Oct 26) in Washington as he readies a potential summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, who ahead of talks vowed to defend Asian allies. Read more ⮕

China's defence ministry blasts Pentagon's annual reportBEIJING: China's defence ministry on Wednesday (Oct 25) denounced the US Defense Department's annual report on China, saying it distorts the country's security policy and military strategy. Read more ⮕

Singapore Tonight - Tue 24 Oct 2023From business to politics, health to technology, we bring you up-to-date with the latest news on Singapore and analyze how these events may affect you tomorrow. Read more ⮕

Nippon Life plans to increase yen bond holdings in Oct-MarchTOKYO : Nippon Life Insurance plans to increase holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGB) and foreign corporate bonds, with interest rates converted to Japanese yen through currency swaps, in the remaining fiscal year through March, an investment planning executive said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕