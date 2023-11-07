China expresses concern over escalating fighting near Myanmar border

Soldiers of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army taking position at a military outpost in Chinshwehaw, a strategic northern town along the border with China.China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not say whether the Chinese were killed or wounded, or where precisely the incident had taken place.
Local media in Myanmar reported last Saturday that one Chinese person was killed, and another two wounded after the military shelled the town of Laiza, home to the headquarters of ethnic armed group the Kachin Independence Army.On Tuesday, Mr Wang said Beijing “expresses strong dissatisfaction with the escalation of the armed conflict and the casualties caused to Chinese personnel”. China, “has lodged solemn protest with relevant parties” and is “paying close attention to the conflict situation in northern Myanmar”, he added. “China once again demands that all parties involved in the conflict in northern Myanmar immediately ceasefire.” They must “take realistic measures to prevent any incidents that endanger the lives and property of people in China’s border areas from happening again”, Mr Wang said. Beijing, he said, would take “necessary measures to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens”. China has since last week expressed its concern over the escalating fighting near its border with Myanma
