China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong court

Evergrande, which has more than US$300 billion of liabilities including US$19 billion in international market bonds, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and became the

Evergrande needed to come up with a"concrete" revised restructuring proposal before that date, she said, otherwise it was likely the firm would be wound up. The company's shares trimmed losses to 8 per cent after the adjournment on Monday, having fallen as much as 23 per cent in the morning session.China's property sector accounts for about a quarter of the activity in the world's second-largest economy. Its woes have rattled global markets and prompted a slew of measures by Beijing to reassure investors and homeowners.

"I don’t think anyone wants to see it liquidated. But right now, we don't see a better option could be offered by Evergrande, so the chance is still high that it would be wound up eventually," said an Evergrande bondholder, asking to be unnamed because they were not authorised to speak with the media. headtopics.com

But with its overall liabilities ballooning, Evergrande came under increasing pressure as the property market weakened and Chinese regulators cracked down on companies with high debt levels. Evergrande revealed the investigation into its founder and one of its main subsidiaries last month, and it was barred by mainland regulators from issuing new dollar bonds, a crucial part of the restructuring plan. It also cancelled creditor votes originally scheduled for late last month.Fellow property developer Logan Group's winding up order was also adjourned by the same court on Dec 4.

