China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong court

Evergrande had been working on an offshore debt restructuring proposal for more than a year-and-a-half, but its plans were thrown off course last month whenA liquidation of Evergrande, which listed total assets of US$240 billion as of end-June, would send further shockwaves through already fragile capital markets, but is expected to have little immediate impact on the company's operations, including its many home construction projects.

Evergrande revealed the investigation into its founder and one of its main subsidiaries last month, and it was barred by mainland regulators from issuing new dollar bonds, a crucial part of the restructuring plan. It also cancelled creditor votes originally scheduled for late last month.

Top Shine, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, filed the winding-up petition in June 2022 because it said Evergrande had not honoured an agreement to repurchase shares the investor bought in the unit. headtopics.com

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ties the knot four years after cheating scandalHONG KONG – More than four years after being caught in a cheating scandal, Hong Kong singer-actress Jacqueline Wong has tied the knot... Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work toward an expected Biden-Xi summitWASHINGTON: The US and China have agreed to work together toward an expected summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month, US officials said on Friday (Oct 27), following hours of meetings between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and senior US diplomats in Washington. Read more ⮕

Donnie Yen leads China equivalent of Physical: 100, says 'with greater abilities, come greater responsibilities'Since the second season of Netflix's Physical: 100 may take some time to hit the screens, you may wish to watch Crush Over 2023, which appears to be a Chinese equivalent of the Korean reality competition. Read more ⮕

PM Lee sends condolence letter on death of China’s ex-premier Li KeqiangMr Lee extended his condolences on behalf of the Singapore Government. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

PM Lee Hsien Loong sends condolences over death of former China premier Li KeqiangSingapore's Prime Minister paid tribute to the late Mr Li Keqiang, saying he was a “statesman who served his country with great dedication”. Read more ⮕

Commentary: South China Sea isn’t the place to play ‘game of chicken’After Chinese and Philippine vessels collided off the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, one question arises: Is this the one that triggers a US-China clash? RSIS’ Collin Koh weighs in. Read more ⮕