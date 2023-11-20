China-Europe Economic Ties Face Challenges in 2024, Says European Chamber of Commerce President

Economic ties between China and Europe are set to hit a challenging patch in 2024, with several hot-button issues increasingly difficult to tackle, according to the president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Mr Jens Eskelund. He stated that the old model of the relationship between the two sides doesn't work anymore and they need to recalculate and decide on a new relationship.

The EU's record trade deficit with China in 2022 has raised concerns in Europe about its reliance on China





