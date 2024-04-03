China Edges Out US as South-east Asia's Preferred Superpower: Survey

China edges out the United States as South-east Asia’s preferred superpower by a narrow margin, if countries in the region were forced to choose between the two major powers, a survey has found. The findings, published in the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute’s The State Of South-east Asia 2024 report on April 2, indicated a notable shift in sentiments among respondents from the region, who had leaned towards the US in the last four surveys.

Among the 1,994 respondents polled across the 10 Asean nations, 50.5 per cent indicated China as their preferred choice, while 49.5 per cent selected the US, when asked a hypothetical question on which country the region should choose if it was forced to align itself with either. In the 2023 survey, only 38.9 per cent of respondents picked China, with 61.1 per cent opting for the U

