China Calls for Responsible Actions to Ease Israel-Hamas Conflict

China expresses its commitment to encourage the UN Security Council to take responsible actions to ease the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. China emphasizes the need for a cease-fire, prevention of civilian casualties, and the avoidance of a larger-scale humanitarian disaster. The country attributes the crisis to the lack of guarantees for Palestinian rights.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Conflict between Israel and Hamas continues amid calls for ceasefireArab foreign ministers urge the US to push for a ceasefire, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismisses the idea, stating it would benefit Hamas. The death toll among Palestinian civilians continues to rise.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Police state that no approval given for Speakers' Corner events related to Israel-Hamas warSINGAPORE - The police and National Parks Board (NParks) did not approve any applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas war at Speakers' Corner, the police said on Facebook on Saturday (Nov 4). The police said they are aware of calls on certain social media platforms to attend such events, without elaborating.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: How Hamas aims to trap Israel in Gaza quagmireHamas has prepared for a long, drawn-out war in the Gaza Strip and believes it can hold up Israel's advance long enough to force its arch enemy to agree to a ceasefire, two sources close to the organization's leadership said. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Israel says it exposed Hamas network beneath and next to Gaza's hospitalsJERUSALEM - The Israeli military on Sunday said it has exposed a network of Hamas tunnels, command centres and rocket launchers beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza. 'Hamas systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine,' Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Watch live: Parliament to discuss Israel-Hamas conflictThe issue has drawn 34 questions from MPs across both sides of the aisle. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Vikram Nair on solidarity, security and peace amid Israel-Hamas warAll Singaporeans must safeguard and uphold the country’s multi-racial and multi-religious peace and harmony amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, said MP Vikram Nair.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »