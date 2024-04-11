China accuses US and Japan of interference and violation of international norms

Beijing said the US and Japan had grossly interfered in China ’s internal affairs, and seriously violated the basic norms governing international relations. BEIJING - Beijing on April 11 said the United States and Japan had “smeared and attacked” China during a Washington summit, where US President Joe Biden and Japan ese Prime Minister Fumio KishidaMr Biden and Mr Kishida unveiled plans on April 10 to restructure the US military command in Japan , the biggest such change since the 1960s.

The move is aimed at making US and Japanese forces more nimble in the event of threats, such as a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Mr Biden insisted that the military upgrade in China’s backyard was “purely defensive”, but has made no bones about his desire to create alliances to counter Beijing. In response to a question on Mr Kishida’s visit and the upgrade in ties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the US and Japan had “smeared and attacked China on Taiwan and maritime issues, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and seriously violated the basic norms governing international relations”. She said China was “strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this and has lodged solemn representations with relevant parties”. “The US-Japan relationship should not target or harm other countries’ interests, and should not undermine regional peace and stability,” she adde

China US Japan Interference Violation International Norms Defense Taiwan Summit

