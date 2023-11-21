Children Suffer in Gaza as Conflict Continues

Children in Gaza continue to suffer from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The war has resulted in destruction, displacement, and daily hardships for the people, including the struggle to find food and shelter. In Khan Younis, an overnight strike on an apartment has claimed the lives of seven people, mostly children. The residents are devastated by the loss and question the guilt of these innocent victims.





