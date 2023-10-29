Chelsea resurgence halted by Brentford, Nketiah grabs Arsenal hat-trick

After beginning the season poorly it had appeared Chelsea might have turned a corner with back-to-back Premier League wins over Burnley and Fulham before an impressive 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

A thumping header by defender Ethan Pinnock gave Brentford the lead in the 58th minute and, with Chelsea having thrown everyone forward, Bryan Mbeumo rubbed salt in their wounds with a second goal on the counter-attack in stoppage time.

"The frustration is so massive," Pochettino said in an interview with talkSPORT radio, saying a strong first-half performance had given way to a lack of calm after the break.Brentford's second successive win moved them above Chelsea with 13 points. headtopics.com

"I was disappointed with our performance and the first thing I said to the players (at halftime) was, believe, you're so much better than that," the Dane said.Arsenal began the day five points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur after their arch-rivals beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Friday, but cut that gap to two points in rampant fashion.

Nketiah, replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a fine finish after a pass by Declan Rice and made it 2-0 shortly after halftime with an emphatic strike after United keeper Wes Foderingham failed to intercept Bukayo Saka's corner. headtopics.com

"For me he is top level. He's started nine out of our 10 Premier League games. That shows how much we trust him. A hat-trick for an academy player he needs to enjoy that. Hopefully, there's many more to come," manager Mikel Arteta said.

A hamstring injury to Wolves forward Pedro Neto cast a cloud over Wolverhampton's 2-2 home draw with Newcastle.