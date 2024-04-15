Chelsea Manager Emma Hayes to Lead US Women's National Soccer Team at Paris Games

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 15, 2024 Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File PhotoNEW YORK : Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will bring a winning spirit to the United States women's national soccer team at the Paris Games this summer after a pair of disappointing Olympic outings, U.S. players said on Monday.

"She's a serial winner," said defender Crystal Dunn, who previously played under Hayes for Chelsea."She tactically knows what it takes to win." "We're still going to have to get to know her," said midfielder Rose Lavelle"She has such a winning mentality, such a winning resume so we're so excited for her to come into the environment and to learn from her and for her to push this team to a new height."

Chelsea Emma Hayes US Women's National Soccer Team Paris Games Olympic Soccer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chelsea boss Hayes hits out at Arsenal's Eidevall over 'male aggression'Chelsea manager Emma Hayes criticised Arsenal counterpart Jonas Eidevall for displaying "male aggression" after he had a heated exchange with midfielder Erin Cuthbert during the Women's League Cup final.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

JK Rowling not “forgiving” Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for stance on transgender issueLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and wife Emma Thomas to get British knighthood and damehoodThe Oscar-winning director of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, and his wife and producer Emma Thomas, will receive a knighthood and damehood for their services to film from the UK government.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean swimmers intensify preparations for Paralympics in ParisNational swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Toh Wei Soong are stepping up their preparations for the Paralympics in Paris. They have lined up overseas training camps in Japan and Thailand in the next five months. Yip will also participate in the European Open Championships in Portugal before the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Singapore. Yip, a five-gold Paralympian, revealed that preparations are intensifying for the Paris Games and she is excited to race there.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Some 45,000 volunteers selected for Paris 2024 GamesPARIS : Paris 2024 will rely on a 30,000-strong team of volunteers for the Olympics, with 15,000 mobilised for the Paralympic Games, the organising committee said on Friday.Some 20 per cent of the volunteers come from foreign countries after being selected from 300,000 applicants.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Olympic champion men's US team have to 'come to play' in ParisMIES, Switzerland : The U.S. men's basketball team, the reigning Olympic champions, will have to "come to play" at the Paris Games where hosts France will be eager to dethrone the 16-times gold medal winners, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony said on Tuesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »