Chef Cheng Wei Liang brings Hakka cuisine to Martin's Kitchen

Chef Cheng Wei Liang of Martin’s Kitchen wants to make Hakka cuisine more accessible to young people with dishes like “Abacus Seed” yam gnocchi, Hakka noodles handmade with an Italian chitarra, and “thunder tea” barramundi. At the recently opened casual-dining restaurant Martin’s Kitchen on Zion Road, you’ll find an extensive menu of pizza, tacos, ribs and churros.

That’s because chef Cheng Wei Liang previously worked at restaurants including Super Loco, Ce La Vi and the now-closed Salt Grill & Sky Bar and Brasserie Wolf, so he’s channelled his know-how in European and Mexican cuisines into his menu. But there’s one more aspect of the menu that’s interesting, and that’s the dishes that are “Hakka-inspired”. Lei cha or Hakka thunder tea rice, for example, has been reinterpreted into a chopped salad featuring greens like preserved radish, endive and haricot, to be mixed up with peanuts, tofu and spices and drizzled with a matcha vinaigrette dressing. There’s also a barramundi dish, with the crispy fish served in a “thunder tea” broth

