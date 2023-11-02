Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coal

Electricity prices are significantly lower in Serbia than in much of Europe - in June, a kWh was €0.096 (US$0.10), a third of the average of €0.289 in the European Union. However, Serbia has been under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise prices and has had three tariff hikes this year.

"For years, coal has been considered a kind of divine gift in our energy production," Hristina Vojvodic of the Renewables and Environmental Regulatory Institute (RERI) told AFP. "The country has no real intention of getting out of coal. There are plans and strategies being drawn up, but when it comes to getting out of coal, the decisions aren't there," Vojvodic said."That could mean 5 per cent. It could mean 20 per cent. We don't know anything about it," said the lawyer, whose institute last year succeeded in having a Belgrade court recognise the harmful role of thermal power stations on health.

"We have nothing against switching to green energies, which are better for health and the environment, and which would also provide better working conditions for miners," said Vladimir Radosavljevic, vice-president of the United Trade Unions of Serbia-Sloga, which is responsible for the industry sector.

Serbian President Vucic said in 2021 that the country"will not run from" its thermal capacities and promised the miners that they would have jobs for at least the next three decades. "We became aware of this a few days ago - residents called to tell us they were extremely worried because they could see black smoke coming out of the chimney. We asked for documents, and we discovered that tests were being carried out."

