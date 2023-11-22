Changi Cottage: A Historical Stay in Singapore

Holidaymakers staying at Changi Cottage can now learn more about Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s life and work at the place where the founding prime minister developed plans for a newly independent Singapore in 1965. The cottage, built in 1950, was where he stayed and worked for a few months after Singapore’s independence from Malaysia. It also served as a holiday bungalow for senior members of the Singapore Government.

Today, the 192 sq m seaside cottage is managed by the Civil Service Club and is open to the public for short stays





