Changi Airport to Build Third Landside Hotel at T2

The property will be the third landside hotel at Changi Airport and will be built above the coach stand at the southern end of the newly reopened T2. Landside refers to the areas of the airport that are before immigration clearance and accessible to the public. The two current landside hotels there are the 130-room Yotelair Singapore Changi Airport in Jewel, which opened in 2019, and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, which is next to T3 and has 563 rooms. It opened in 2008.

There are four airside hotels catering to transit passengers at T1, T2, T3 and the JetQuay terminal, which serves commercially important passengers. Airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) had called a tender in August to develop the new landside hotel at T2, and is slated to award the contract by April 202





