Changi Airport's Early Baggage Facility Handles Increasing Number of Early Check-ins

Next to Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 sits a facility the size of four Olympic-size swimming pools, where an average of 4,200 bags shuttle through a system of conveyor belts every day. Automated cranes sort the bags into storage slots by height and weight. More travellers are checking in bags early, with over 33,000 people using the early check-in lounge at Jewel Changi Airport in October.





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Changi Cottage: A Historical Stay in SingaporeHolidaymakers staying at Changi Cottage can now learn more about Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s life and work at the place where the founding prime minister developed plans for a newly independent Singapore in 1965.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Public spin class at Jewel Changi Airport an 'eyesore'? Netizens raise noise, safety complaintsRecent spin classes held next to the iconic Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport have drawn the ire of netizens, sparking complaints dubbing them an unexpected 'eyesore'.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

“I paid $192 for $20 visa” — Singaporean shares her VISA fiasco story'Apply for your visas early and also read through everything properly before just blindly paying 190 dollars for a visa,' she advised

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Indonesia Installs Thermal Body Scanners at International Entry PointsIndonesia has begun to install thermal body scanners at several international entry points, including Jakarta’s main international airport and Batam’s ferry terminal, to screen arriving travellers for Covid-19 amid the surge of infections in the region.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Visa Exemption Agreement Between Singapore and China Boosts Flight Ticket SearchesSearches for flight tickets increased by 90% after the visa exemption agreement between Singapore and China was announced. The agreement aims to provide greater convenience and boost direct flight connectivity between the two countries. Singapore and China are working on implementing the scheme in early 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Asian Off-Season Rice Production to Decline, Tightening Supplies and Increasing Food InflationAsian off-season rice production is poised to take a hit as dry planting conditions, shrinking reservoirs and forecasts for continued El Nino weather are set to reduce early 2024 yields, further tightening supplies and spurring food inflation

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »