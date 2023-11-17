Changes to Bus Service 167 to Accommodate Changing Demands of Commuters

Bus service 167 will cease operations to accommodate changing demands of commuters. Modifications will be made to maintain connectivity along key segments of the original Service 167 route. Service 859 will now run along Canberra Link and Sembawang Road to enhance connectivity to Bukit Canberra. The frequency of Service 980 will be increased.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Singapore Headlines Read more: YAHOOSG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.