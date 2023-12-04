Market analysis reveals a challenging environment for premium tech products due to inflation and consumer spending constraints. Singapore’s consumer tech and durables industry witnessed a 3% decline in unit sales in the first half of 2023 due to the broader economic pressures impacting consumer spending and market trends.

Mukund Tripathi, Head of Market Intelligence in Asia-Pacific at GfK, pointed out that rising inflation and interest rates have forced manufacturers to increase prices, putting additional pressure on consumers. This dynamic is particularly impactful in the premium tech product segment, where demand for high-end features and innovation meets the harsh reality of tightened budgets. “In 2023, markets, including Singapore, are grappling with economic headwinds, affecting consumer spending,” he said. Tripathi highlighted the dilemma facing sellers in today’s market: balancing the allure of premium products with the need for affordability. He explained that the lower end of the consumer spectrum is tightening its purse strings and making careful purchase decisions





