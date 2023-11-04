Challenges in Attracting and Retaining Talent in Organizations

It’s becoming more challenging for organisations to attract, retain and future proof their talent pipeline. And as work-life balance becomes more coveted, what can organisations do to continue being attractive to potential staff as expectations change? Howie Lim finds out from Dean Tong of UOB.Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

00:48 The basis of employee pride04:11 Bridging the employee-employer expectation gap11:45 Strategies to future proof talent pipelin

