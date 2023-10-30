The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) cybersecurity advisory panel (CSAP) proposed strategies for securing mobile banking and payments amidst online banking scams.
"The panel underscored the need for a multi-pronged approach to stem mobile malware-enabled scams, including working closely with technology suppliers to reduce the threat of malicious side-loaded mobile apps," read the statement.
The third is to increase awareness of the benefits and risks of the growing adoption of Generative AI (GenAI). Financial institutions can manage the risks by implementing guardrails such as raising employee awareness on the safe use of GenAI, and establishing comprehensive data handling policies."FIs can deploy AI-enabled solutions in areas such as secure code development, security monitoring, threat hunting, and red-teaming to improve the effectiveness and robustness of their cyber defence," read the MAS statement.... headtopics.com
