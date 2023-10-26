Caught in the act: Man nabbed for recording others at shower area at MacRitchie Reservoir

Noticing someone recording him while he was in a public toilet, a man enlisted the help of park-goers to confront the perpetrator, which eventually led to the latter’s arrest.He said that after completing his run, he saw a young man seated on a bench at the shower area, fully dressed.“It became apparent that he had discreetly positioned his camera phone and aimed it towards the open shower area,” Amyn said.

Amyn said he discreetly captured photographic evidence of the man’s actions. He then went to seek assistance from fellow park-goers in the area.Man arrested after allegedly assaulting cleaner and 5 others at Punggol Park

“Through persistent questioning, one of the individuals accompanying me successfully pressured him into admitting his misconduct,” said Amyn, who eventually contacted the police When the police arrived, they examined the man’s phone, and according to Amyn, found incriminating videos on the device. headtopics.com

