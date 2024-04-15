Case and Beauty Wellness Singapore Collaborate to Accredit Beauty and Nail Salons

Case president Melvin Yong and Nationwide Association for International Licenses and Skills chairman Rachel Tang signed an MOU.

This was announced on April 15 by Case as it signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration with the Nationwide Association for International Licenses and Skills , or Nails, to add 50 CaseTrust-accredited beauty and nail salons to the beauty industry. When asked by The Straits Times, Case was unable to provide a figure for how many of these accredited establishments there are right now.Said Mr Yong: “Through this collaboration, we hope to better address consumers’ pain points and hopefully, reduce the number of consumer complaints.

Mr Melvin Yong and Ms Rachel Tang observing a manicure treatment at The Pink Room International Nail Academy. PHOTO: CONSUMERS ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

Case Beauty Wellness Singapore Accreditation Beauty Industry Nail Salons Consumer-Friendly Policies Well-Trained Personnel

