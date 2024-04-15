Carro prepares for IPO as it seeks to become top player in the region

“We are ready for an IPO . Whether or not we list depends on the broader macro environment,” said Carro CEO Aaron Tan.as it gears up for a stock-market debut, betting that new funds will cement it as the region’s top player.

The Singapore-based start-up is also operating in a highly competitive market, one that is resistant to change. Carro is raising capital during one of the hardest possible times for fledgling firms. The South-east Asia technology industry has been plagued by job cuts, CEO resignations and falling start-up valuations, making it difficult for companies to debut on public markets.

To get shoppers more comfortable with buying online, the upstarts have also introduced Amazon-like features, such as no-quibble returns, and delivery within a few days.

