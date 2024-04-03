Carousell Acquires LuxLexicon to Expand Presence in Luxury Segment

E-commerce platform Carousell has acquired luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon to expand its presence in the luxury segment. The luxury resale sector in South-east Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan is expected to grow significantly and reach a market value of US$7.

5 billion (S$10.1 billion) by 2026, Carousell said. Luxury has been one of Carousell Group’s key focus categories since last year. Carousell aims to create the largest managed marketplace for authenticated second-hand luxury bags.

