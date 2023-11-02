Carlsberg CEO says Russia has 'stolen' their business

However, after the company announced in June it had found a buyer for its business, Russian President Vladimir Putin the following month ordered the temporary seizure of Carlsberg's stake in the local brewer.

Carlsberg had eight breweries and about 8,400 employees in Russia, and took a 9.9 billion Danish crown (S$1.92 billion) write-down on Baltika last year. "We're not going to enter into a transaction with the Russian government that somehow justifies them taking over our business illegally," he said on a call with journalists following the company's quarterly earnings statement.

"When these licenses run out with the grace period, they're not allowed to produce any of our products any more. Of course, I cannot guarantee that happens, but that is our expectation," Aarup-Andersen said.

