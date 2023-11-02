HEAD TOPICS

Carlsberg CEO says Russia has 'stolen' their business

asiaonecom1 min.

COPENHAGEN - Carlsberg has cut all ties with its Russian business and refuses to enter a deal with Russia's government that would make its seizure of the assets look legitimate, the brewer's new CEO said on Tuesday (Oct 31). The Danish group has since last year been trying to sell its Baltika subsidiary in Russia, following in the footsteps of...

News Source

ASIAONECOM

However, after the company announced in June it had found a buyer for its business, Russian President Vladimir Putin the following month ordered the temporary seizure of Carlsberg's stake in the local brewer.

Carlsberg had eight breweries and about 8,400 employees in Russia, and took a 9.9 billion Danish crown (S$1.92 billion) write-down on Baltika last year. "We're not going to enter into a transaction with the Russian government that somehow justifies them taking over our business illegally," he said on a call with journalists following the company's quarterly earnings statement.

"When these licenses run out with the grace period, they're not allowed to produce any of our products any more. Of course, I cannot guarantee that happens, but that is our expectation," Aarup-Andersen said.

Singapore Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.