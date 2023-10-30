Cardiff City footballer Perry Ng dreams of donning Singapore jersey

Perry Ng was Cardiff's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year for the 2022- 23 football season.Cardiff City defender Perry Ng is enjoying his best season yet in the English Championship, but what the 27-year-old Briton really yearns for is a call up to the Singapore national football team.

Ng is hoping for a resolution to his international future and if he gets his wish, he will be the first heritage athlete to be given the nod, and passport, to represent Singapore. Singapore has previously recruited and naturalised athletes under the foreign sports talent scheme for sports such as badminton, football and table tennis – they are not born here or have any parental or ancestral links to the country.

In response to queries, FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari did not directly address the issue of Ng’s eligibility as a heritage player. He said that under the Government-backed Unleash the Roar! project, growing the pipeline of local talent is a key thrust in the long-term strategy to uplift Singapore football. However, the FAS will work to assess and naturalise foreign players who have “both the talent and the heart to represent Singapore”. headtopics.com

Players with passports from outside the European Union and the European Economic Area need permission to work in the UK. The UK Home Office has a points-based system based on which clubs must apply to the English FA for a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) for such players.

Ng said: “I think a few years ago, it was a lot more unorganised. There was no clarity on the situation. I wasn’t as settled in my career as I am now. Now is a perfect time and the club is helping me with this too. I’m trying to push as much as I can.” headtopics.com

