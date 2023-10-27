Car review: Seven-seater Mercedes EQS SUV offers greener mobility, costs less than petrol model

Looking the part: The EQS SUV is relatively sleek yet rugged-looking, complete with side steps to aid ingress and egress.

SINGAPORE – The idea of a luxury brand making a sport utility version of its flagship limousine model is still fairly novel. Although top-of-the-line sport utility vehicle (SUV) models have been associated with their saloon counterparts – such as the Lexus LX and Cadillac Escalade – they do not share the same platform as their lower-slung siblings. The same goes for the Mercedes-Benz GLS.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mail

Read more:

straits_times »

Former Car Times employee accused of misappropriating car worth $105,000He misappropriated car at landed property in Choa Chu Kang. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Former car dealership employee accused of misappropriating car worth $105,000He faces three charges of criminal breach of trust and one for unlicensed gambling. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Former Car Times employee charged with misappropriating a car, pocketing S$95,100SINGAPORE: A former employee of car dealership Car Times Automobile was charged in court with misappropriating a car, pocketing S$95,100 (US$69,300) and illegal online gambling. Chan Chee Ken, 27, was handed four charges of criminal breach of trust by dishonest appropriation and unlicensed gambling. Read more ⮕

Australia police arrest seven in money laundering bust linked to Chinese organised crimeThe seven arrested, aged between 35 to 40, will appear in a Melbourne court on Thursday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Australia police arrest seven in money laundering bust linked to Chinese organised crimeSYDNEY: Australian police have arrested seven members of an alleged Chinese crime syndicate for laundering hundreds of millions of dollars through one of the country's largest money remitters after a giant sting operation involving United States Homeland Security. Read more ⮕

Next-gen ERP on-board units: What car dealers and motorists sayMost motorists that The Straits Times spoke to had reservations about the change. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕