CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS) records $8.1b total assets from 103 properties across 44 cities globally.

The trust’s 3Q2023 gross profit rose to 13% YoY reflecting a 56% stable income and 44% growth income. CLAS also reported a revenue per available unit (RevPAU) of $154 which reflects an increase of 17% YoY and 3% QoQ.China’s RevPAU increased by 9% YoY to RMB304 ($57.27) while Japan’s RevPAU grew by 198% YoY to JPY13,804 ($126.26).

RevPAU for Vietnam also grew by 17% YoY to VND1,350,000 ($75.22). For the United States, RevPAU increased by 12% YoY to USD233 ($318.99). The United Kingdom also showed a 14% increase to GBP168 ($278.61) while Australia reported an 18% increase to AUD152 ($132.20) and France up 25%.CLAS paid 3.48 cents in Distribution per Stapled Security (DPS) for 1 Jan 2023 to 13 Aug 2023 and an advanced distribution of 0.701 cents for 1 July 2023 to 13 August 2023....there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. headtopics.com

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.3.

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Nominations are now ongoing for SBR International and National Business Awards 2024 headtopics.com

Breast lumps, mammograms, mastectomy: 13 questions about breast cancer from Singapore women aged 20 to 70You’re in your twenties, so that breast lump should be benign… right? You just had a mammogram, but now feel a breast lump – could it be cancer? Why does it seem that more women in their thirties are getting breast cancer? CNA Women asked a breast surgeon to answer these questions and more. Read more ⮕

Frasers Centrepoint Trust receives 3.6 million units in performance feespstrongspanspanspanspanspanEvery unit in FCT is issued at a price of $2.1903./span/span/span/span/span/strong/p pspanspanspanspanspanFraser's Centrepoint Trust (FCT) has received over 3,580,068 units dispensed at a price of S$2.1903 per unit as a payment of the management fee. Read more ⮕

Singapore's netball team wins Nations Cup title, ending 16-year title droughtSINGAPORE: Singapore's national netball team emerged victorious over Papua New Guinea in the final of the Mirxes Nations Cup on Saturday (Oct 28), ending a 16-year title drought with a 59-56 win at the OCBC Arena. Read more ⮕

Reuters journalist was killed in Lebanon in 'targeted' strike: Reporters Without Borders initial reportPARIS - Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on Oct 13 in southern Lebanon by a 'targeted' strike from the direction of the Israeli border, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday (Oct 29), based on preliminary findings of its investigation. Read more ⮕

Martin wins thrilling Thailand Grand Prix to cut gap to BagnaiaBURIRAM, Thailand : Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin made it a perfect weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix when the pole sitter and sprint winner won a thrilling race on Sunday, cutting the gap to championship leader Francesco Bagnaia to 13 points. Read more ⮕

Martin wins thrilling Thailand Grand Prix to cut gap to BagnaiaBURIRAM, Thailand : Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin made it a perfect weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix when the pole sitter and sprint winner won a thrilling race on Sunday, cutting the gap to championship leader Francesco Bagnaia to 13 points. Read more ⮕