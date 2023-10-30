CapitaLand Ascendas REIT records 94.5% occupancy rate in Q3

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) reports a 94.%% occupancy rate in Q3, 0.1% higher than the previous quarter.

In Singapore, occupancy improved to 92.7% mainly due to new take-ups at properties such as 10 Toh Guan, LogisTech, and The Aries, Sparkle and Gemini.CLAR bagged a $724.3m total acquisition in 3Q2023, following the acquisition of a data centre in the United Kingdom for $209.4m.Green financing totalled S$2.1b, accounting for about 29% of total borrowings.

$272m of borrowings are due to be refinanced in FY2023. 1.4% of Singapore's gross rental income is also due for renewal in FY2023. CLAR also maintained a high level of natural hedge of 75% for overseas investment to minimise the effects of any adverse exchange rate fluctuations.

