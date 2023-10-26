Canada's Sinclair soaking it all in as international career nears end

With nothing left to prove on the pitch and no tournaments to prepare for, the world's all-time leading international goalscorer is set for a victory lap of sorts in Canada over the next six weeks.

"Just trying to soak it all in," Sinclair said in her first official press conference since she announced her retirement last week. "It's freeing to just kind of come back to my roots and play for the love of it and enjoy the time with my team mates and it's a unique opportunity to get to play games at home."

When Canada's World Cup hopes ended in the group stage after a thrashing by hosts Australia in July Sinclair knew she did not want her international career to end on that note. "I thought that was going to be it, I was going to walk off and not say a word and just be done," said Sinclair. headtopics.com

Sinclair still plans to play for Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League next season and after that expects to remain involved with the game in some capacity.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »