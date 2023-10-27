Canada-India relations on the rocks over separatist delusion

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh shines a light on Asian perspectives of global and Asian issues with expert guests.

Relations between India and Canada have plunged since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” that Indian agents killed Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in June.1. Christine Fair is a renowned expert on South Asia, author of numerous books on aspects of South Asia, and professor in the Security Studies Program at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

2. Terry Milewski is a former journalist who wrote the 2021 book "Blood for Blood – fifty years of the Global Khalistan Project."3:45 The late Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is a Che Guevara-style icon for Sikh youth14:13 Khalistanis have appropriated black musical culture reflecting structural racism

