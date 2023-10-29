Can't hold it in? Elderly man caught on CCTV urinating at Delta Road HDB flat corridor

An elderly man was recently caught relieving himself near the staircase of a HDB block at Lower Delta Road.There's no defying nature's call, it seems.at Block 48 Lower Delta Road on Tuesday (Oct 24), reported Shin Min Daily News.

Outraged by the man's brazen act, a resident surnamed Lai uploaded the video onto social media, which sparked an outrage among netizens. "Sometimes my family and I aren't home, so when there's movement on the CCTV, we'll take a look at the footage. I didn't expect to see this," he surmised.

Now that he has video evidence of the culprit, Lai said he's also made a police report against the man.During a visit, the Shin Min reporter spotted a man who looked similar to the man caught on CCTV in the vicinity. headtopics.com

"Sometimes elderly people really need to pee, and they can't hold it in so they have no choice but to do it at the staircase. can always use water to flush the area ," said the elderly man.

