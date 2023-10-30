Calls for Independent Verification of Israel's Claim of Hamas Base Under Gaza's Largest Hospital

The Hamas-run government in Gaza said that at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes so far, about 10 times the number of victims in the Oct 7 attack, said one observer. An opening to a tunnel alleged by Israel's military to have been used by Palestinian militants under Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, seen in a screen grab from a handout video released by the Israel Defense Forces.





Israel pounds Gaza by air; Biden condemns 'evil' HamasJERUSALEM: Israel bombed Gaza overnight ahead of a potential ground assault against Hamas while

Israel-Hamas war: Fallout beyond GazaAmong other things, US attention could be deflected away from the Indo-Pacific. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Israel targets elite Hamas unit in Gaza strikes as Blinken heads to regionJERUSALEM: Israel bombed Gaza overnight, saying it had targeted an elite Hamas unit that led the deadly weekend attacks, while the

‘Sea of bodies’ in Israel, scores dead in Gaza as shock Hamas attack unleashes warAt least 200 Israelis were reported killed and 1,100 wounded by gunbattles raging in more than 20 locations inside Israel. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Israel defence minister orders ‘complete siege’ on Gaza after Hamas attackThe death toll from the latest round of violence has crossed 1,100. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Israel vows to demolish Hamas as troops prepare to move on shattered GazaGAZA/JERUSALEM - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to 'demolish Hamas' as his troops prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in pursuit of Hamas militants whose deadly rampage through Israeli border towns shocked the world.

