Calls for Action on Climate Change's Impact on Human Health

Growing calls for the world to come to grips with the many ways that global warming affects human health have prompted the first day dedicated to the issue at crunch United Nations climate talks starting next week. Extreme heat, air pollution and the increasing spread of deadly infectious diseases are just some of the reasons why the World Health Organization (WHO) has called climate change the single biggest health threat facing humanity.

Global warming must be limited to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius"to avert catastrophic health impacts and prevent millions of climate change-related deaths", according to the WHO.warm up to 2.9 degrees Celsius this centuryWhile no one will be completely safe from the effects of climate change, experts expect that those most at risk will be children, women, the elderly, migrants and people in less developed countries which have emitted the least planet-warming greenhouse gases. On Dec 3, the COP28 negotiations in Dubai will host the first"health day" ever held at the climate negotiation





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William calls on President Tharman, PM Lee at Istana; meetings focus on climate change issuesPrince William is in Singapore on a work trip until Wednesday. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Climate Conspiracy Theories Flourish as Misinformation Delays ActionMis- and disinformation about the climate emergency are delaying urgently needed action to ensure a liveable future for the planet. Scientists are being hounded on social media and lifestyle influencers are joining in the misinformation war.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

The Climate Conversations Podcast: Starbucks wants to address climate issues one coffee at a timeStarbucks wants to stop using disposable cups by 2030. Chief sustainability officer Michael Kobori outlines how the coffee company plans to achieve this vision.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

How climate change affects your skin and what you can do about itEstablished beauty names and new players have come up with an arsenal of anti-pollution skincare products. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Fish catches in Malaysia declining due to climate changeMany fish species, including the ubiquitous ikan kembung (mackerel) have declined in numbers. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Geopolitical tensions will make climate change negotiations in Dubai more difficult: Grace FuSingapore, too, needs to have more conversations on adaptation to climate change, she says. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »