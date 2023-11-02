Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III gives decade-old title new sheen but leaves me feeling old

Call of Duty (COD) used to be the bread and butter of content I consumed on YouTube when I was younger, and the original COD Modern Warfare III released in 2011 was one of the installments that caught my eye, although I admittedly never got to play it myself.

With its grainy, gritty textures and dull colour tones, MWIII stands out amid the current era of shooters with more vibrant designs, such as Valorant or Apex Legends. The maps themselves also seem to have been designed with this realism in mind, as the very streets you fight on feel cluttered with debris that bring out that human element, all without detracting from the gameplay too much.Sound also plays a crucial role in creating an immersive experience for players, and studios that have worked on games in the COD series do seem to have this down to an art.

Although there may still be room for improvement in terms of giving guns a bit more auditoral impact or individuality, the current iteration of sounds serve their purpose.At its core, COD games feel simple - you go in with your gun, shoot enemies, level your guns and upgrade them before repeating it all over again.

For instance, the short respawn timers are great at keeping me engaged, especially since I got more acquainted with the respawn screen than I liked after dying to players (presumably younger) with faster reflexes.

A special shout-out also goes to the breach drone, a new gadget that you can send flying towards an enemy that will explode on impact.

