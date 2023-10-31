California wildfire, fueled by desert winds, forces evacuations

The fire was unchecked as of Tuesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said, with crews attacking the blaze on the ground and aircraft dropping fuchsia-colored retardant.

A firefighter works to extinguish the Highland Fire, a wind-driven wildfire near Aguanga, California, US on Oct 31, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) Officials opened one refugee centre for people and another for animals, while those staying at a resort for recreational vehicles drove their campers to a Walmart parking lot in Temecula about 25km away.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, Cal Fire said, adding that the blaze was a continuing threat with several roads closed and evacuation orders in effect.

