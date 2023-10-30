Cabin crew share their beauty secrets: These are the skincare products and beauty essentials that flight attendants swear by

Our articles may contain affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission. Prices are correct at time of publishing.For starters, the air within the plane is really dry, usually capping at a maximum of around 20 per cent humidity (compared to an average of 83 per cent in Singapore). This not only dehydrates the skin, but it results in symptoms such as the feeling of roughness and tightness and you may get itchy, irritated skin prone to flaking.

That is why we are particularly intrigued by the skincare routines of the cabin crew members. These air stewards and stewardesses are exposed to such desert-like conditions so frequently as part of their job. Just how do they keep their skin looking flawless?

We asked flight attendants, both past and present, about their skincare routines, and what products they swear by to ensure that their skin is always in optimal condition."Skin dryness was my main issue when I was flying. I also had some dullness or redness due to the odd working hours."I have oily skin, but that wasn't due to flying. Besides that, I didn't really have any real skincare issues to deal with other than pigmentation. headtopics.com

“Both my pre- and post-flight skincare routine consisted of cleansing, toner, serum and moisturiser. I would also use sunscreen in the day and a mask at night. Sunscreen is especially important and I make sure to evenly apply it on my face.

“I use mainly products from IDS Skincare, like their C-Plus Serum, Oil-Free Moisturiser and the S2 Non-tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++, which is lightweight and non-greasy. To remove make-up, I use"I have combination skin so my skincare routine and the products I use before and after flying varies. headtopics.com

"Before flying, I would like to be a bit more ‘moisturised’ before flying as the cabin air is very dry. So I’d use theSulwhasoo Essential Comfort Balancing Water Toner before applying Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1%, which is a topical retinoid. Finally, my nighttime routine will be completed again with CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion.

