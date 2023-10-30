Buyers return to China's largest trade fair but orders still elusive

With three days left of the Canton Fair's final phase, some 157,200 overseas buyers had visited by Saturday, organisers said, to throng booths sprawling over 1.5 million sq m (1.8 million sq yards), or the equivalent of 280 football fields.

"You would never know COVID had happened," said David Holmes, a British buyer for the hospitality industry in Britain and North America, who has been visiting for more than 15 years. "At the moment they're wanting to save the money they've got for heating homes and feeding families."

"Everyone is affected, because the price of electricity has gone up a lot, and the war with Russia and Ukraine is still going on, and now with Israel, a lot of people are really scared," said Jimmy Chen, the boss of Chengkuo Group. headtopics.com

"We do a lot (of business) with German markets and if they're not strong, then Western Europe's feeling unstable." The trend appeared to be backed up by improvement last month in new export orders featuring in an official factory survey two weeks ago, partly because of a peak export shipping season for Christmas products and favourable base effects.

Xiao Haicheng, of Foshan Gaoming Yuehua Sanitary Ware, said the maker of jacuzzis and luxury showers plans to push sales to countries participating in the Belt and Road initiative, to help offset this year's revenue drop of 30 per cent in sales to Europe, its main market. headtopics.com

The European Union's trade deficit with China widened to $276.6 billion in 2022 from $208.4 billion a year earlier, Chinese customs data shows.

