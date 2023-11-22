Buyers Actively Seeking HDB Resale Flats Without Resale Restrictions: Expert

Buyers are actively seeking HDB resale flats without resale restrictions, particularly in the Central region ahead of the implementation of new categories, Huttons revealed. Huttons said buyers are particularly looking in the Central region because only Prime and Plus BTO flats will be sold in the area from 2H24. Buyers' preference for HDB flats without resale restrictions may have supported prices in the HDB resale market and the number of million dollar flats in October, said Huttons.

According to PropNex, the 41 million-dollar HDB flats resold in October were in mature towns, particularly in Bukit Merah and Bishan (7 units each), Queenstown (6 units), Kallang Whampoa and Clementi (5 units each), Ang Mo Kio (4 units), Central Area and Toa Payoh (2 units each), and one each in Serangoon, Geylang, and Bukit Timah. Huttons, however, said the effect of buyers preferring flats in the Central region will likely be one-off. The number of million-dollar flats stands at 377 as of the end of October 2023





