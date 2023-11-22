Businessman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Cheat Banks with False Iras Documents

In a bid to save himself from bankruptcy, businessman Samuel Woo Wai Hoong conspired with two others to cheat various banks into disbursing loans using falsified Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) documents. Woo pleaded guilty to 10 charges related to the conspiracy. He was responsible for preparing the necessary supporting documents, including inflated income assessments from Iras. The conspiracy resulted in approximately S$1.7m in loans.





