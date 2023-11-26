Bubble Tea Operators Prepare for Mandatory Nutrition Labelling Scheme

Bubble tea operators are preparing for the mandatory nutrition labelling scheme for freshly prepared beverages. By Dec 30, outlets must carry Nutri-Grade labels on their menus. Toppings like pearls and jellies must be labelled with their sugar content. Only one bubble tea chain has implemented the labelling so far.





