BT Money Hacks Podcast: Not all loans are bad?

With stigma still surrounding personal loans, is it ever a good idea to take out a loan? Did you know just applying for a loan will hurt your credit score and how can you tell if a loan offer is legitimate? Howie Lim gets insights from Bryan Chan of Providend and Nima Karimi from Lendela.Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services.

With stigma still surrounding personal loans, is it ever a good idea to take out a loan? Did you know just applying for a loan will hurt your credit score and how can you tell if a loan offer is legitimate? Howie Lim gets insights from Bryan Chan of Providend and Nima Karimi from Lendela.Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.Resend verification e-mail

When couples fight over their CPF money during divorceDivorcing couples often fight to have bigger share of cash instead of CPF which is seen as “illiquid”. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Me & My Money: He started reading books on investing in primary schoolMr Shivom Sinha, who heads a start-up, also learnt how to be prudent with money from his parents. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Work It Podcast: Co-founder of tech company Slack says success is borne out of failureTwo years ago, Salesforce bought work messaging app Slack for US$27 billion. Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson is this week's guest. Read more ⮕

Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Freetown the Treetown doesn’t just have a “one million trees” dreamCheck out Money FM's best weekly podcasts. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Work It Podcast: Co-founder of tech company Slack says success is born out of failureTwo years ago, Salesforce bought work messaging app Slack for US$27 billion. Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson is this week's guest. Read more ⮕

BT Future of Finance Podcast: Fostering employee pride is the UOB WayAs the future of work evolves, what can organisations do to attract, retain and future proof their talent pipeline? Howie Lim gets insight from Dean Tong of UOB. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕