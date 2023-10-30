BT Future of Finance Podcast: Fostering employee pride is the UOB Way

It’s becoming more challenging for organisations to attract, retain and future proof their talent pipeline. And as work-life balance becomes more coveted, what can organisations do to continue being attractive to potential staff as expectations change? Howie Lim finds out from Dean Tong of UOB.Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by00:48 The basis of employee pride04:11 Bridging the employee-employer expectation gap11:45 Strategies to future proof talent pipeline

UOB’s third-quarter net profit fell approximately 1.4% year-on-yearNotably, the bank highlighted increased provisions for credit and other losses as a primary reason for the slightly lower-than-expected profit. Read more ⮕

Woman shocked after getting letter that says UOB will close her accountsThe letter, which was a computer-generated one that does not require a signature, has the heading “CLOSURE OF UOB ACCOUNTS.” In it, Ms Goh was informed that by November 15, 2023, the bank will be “unable to continue maintaining” the credit card accounts, cashplus accounts, and balance transfer or personal loan accounts” that she has with UOB. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift tie-up pays off big time for UOBUOB got a boost from Swifties, with the tie-up giving the bank’s cardholders access to an exclusive pre-sale last July. The pop star’s only stop in South East Asia on her Eras tour is Singapore, where she plays six shows from March 2 to 9 next year, and tickets sold out in record time. Read more ⮕

Schemes to help poor families clear their debt give hope of a better futureMethodist Welfare Services runs a programme that matches $2 for every dollar of debt repaid by beneficiaries. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Work It Podcast: Co-founder of tech company Slack says success is born out of failureTwo years ago, Salesforce bought work messaging app Slack for US$27 billion. Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson is this week's guest. Read more ⮕

Work It Podcast: Co-founder of tech company Slack says success is borne out of failureTwo years ago, Salesforce bought work messaging app Slack for US$27 billion. Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson is this week's guest. Read more ⮕