Britney Spears' sons 'devastated' by painful revelations in her memoir

The Toxic singer, 41, has boys Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her former husband Kevin Federline, 45. They reportedly feel her tell-all autobiography The Woman in Me is "way too much" as it contains stories about Britney aborting Justin Timberlake's baby and agonising details of being locked into her 13-year conservatorship.

A source told OK! magazine about the reaction of her teens, from whom the insider said she is estranged after they moved to Hawaii with their dad and his wife Victoria Prince: "The children are absolutely devastated.

"They feel the book is way too much. If Britney wants to reconnect, they feel she is going about it the wrong way. "Kevin is also devastated at the way he has been portrayed. The kids are heartbroken. They're innocent, they shouldn't be put through this.

"The abortion was one of the most upsetting things in the book. It was difficult for her sons, who would have been related to that unborn child, to read that." The source added Britney's boys are also "really worried" she has "burnt so many bridges" by releasing her book — with the likes of Justin Timberlake, 42, said to be furious about its revelations.

Britney's boys have previously been reported to have been said to be saddened she keeps posting nude images and videos of herself on Instagram. It's understood they did not speak to the singer for up to a year before they left for Hawaii, but it's said they briefly reconciled with her to say goodbye before they made the move earlier this year.

