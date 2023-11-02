Britney Spears’ memoir sells 1.1 million copies in US after just one week

Spears and her team took an atypical approach toward promoting the book, in which the 41-year-old recalls her rise to fame as a teenage pop sensation, followed by her years spent in a strictly controlled conservatorship.

She instead provided People magazine with sneak-peek excerpts and emailed quotes and promoted the book online to her millions of social media followers. A news release from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announcing the sales numbers quoted Spears as saying: “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”

In its 275 pages, The Woman In Me includes Spears’ recollections of her childhood growing up in the small Louisiana town of Kentwood, her early years on the variety show The Mickey Mouse Club and her hard work in the recording studio to produce her first album after landing a record deal at 15 years old.

The book frequently returns to the challenges of living under intense public scrutiny, particularly when it came to her body, her sexuality, her relationships and her parenting of her two sons with American dancer Kevin Federline.

A judge terminated the legal arrangement in 2021. In the memoir, Spears describes an adulthood in which security personnel dispensed her medications and put parental controls on her iPhone.

