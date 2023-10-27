British singer Sam Smith spotted strolling along Orchard Road, shopping in Changi Airport

Famous for sporting flamboyant onstage costumes, the British pop star was spotted by local eagle-eyed fans wearing singlets when out and about in Singapore.On Tuesday, a TikTok video showed the 31-year-old shopping at a Prada outlet in Changi Airport Terminal 1, pairing a white tank top with faded jeans.

In another TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Smith donned a black singlet and black shorts while nonchalantly walking outside Tang Plaza in Orchard Road.“I’m so excited about the Melbourne show because it’s Halloween and we’re going to have an incredible time,” Smith said in a video posted on the star’s social media platforms on Thursday.

“If you want, and if you can, I would love it if you could dress up for Halloween. I’d love to see costumes. I’d love you guys to get unholy with us on Halloween. It would be amazing.” Smith also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where the singer challenged fans to get in on the #Unholyhalloween TikTok challenge, in which they lip sync along to the Grammy-winning track Unholy and show off their spooky costumes.Resend verification e-mail headtopics.com

Read more:

straits_times »

British singer Sam Smith spotted strolling along Orchard Road, shopping in Changi AirportSam Smith certainly knows how to dress for our humid weather. Known for sporting flamboyant onstage costumes, the British pop star was spotted by local eagle-eyed fans wearing singlets when out and about in Singapore. Smith – who uses the pronouns they and... Read more ⮕

'Rocking the SG lepak style': Fan spots Sam Smith at Orchard Road in singlet and shortsWhen in Rome, do as the Romans do. British pop star Sam Smith took the adage to heart when they were spotted walking down Orchard Road wearing a truly local outfit. A video uploaded by TikTok user Skyler26remy yesterday (Oct 25) shows Sam, 31, in a black singlet and black shorts — the polar opposite of their concert outfits which... Read more ⮕

Concert review: British pop star Sam Smith creates safe space for fans to unleash their inner freakThe Grammy-winning artiste performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Angry birds! Crows attack Orchard Road pedestriansAt least one man was seen leaving the area with a bleeding earlobe, and NParks has removed nests there. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

You can now surf, snowboard, ski and skate in Orchard Road at this new attractionJust a spectator? You can enter for free and hang out at a café-bar byTwo Men Bagel House and watch the sporty folks do their thing. Read more ⮕

Crows attack passers-by outside Orchard CentralAt least one man was seen leaving the area with a bleeding earlobe. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕